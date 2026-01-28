DUBAI: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today launched DIFC Zabeel District, a landmark expansion of Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) that will consolidate its status as the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, while also reinforcing Dubai’s stature as the region’s preferred business and lifestyle destination.

DIFC Zabeel District is the largest demand-led expansion of a financial centre in the region, encompassing a massive site area of 7.1 million sq. ft and total gross floor area of 17.7million sq. ft. The estimated gross development value exceeds AED100 billion.

Futuristic projects

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stated that “Dubai continues to enhance its status as a leading global business and finance hub by launching landmark, futuristic projects that provide a comprehensive ecosystem integrating business requirements with high quality of life. This has made Dubai the preferred destination for businesses and talent worldwide.”

“Dubai is a story of ambition that knows no bounds, writing its chapters with future-forward achievements and a determination stemming from the belief that building the future is a time-sensitive responsibility. In Dubai, we do not wait for change, we make it. We transform dreams into a reality that speaks the language of leadership,” he affirmed.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid added, “DIFC Zabeel District is a key step towards advancing the financial sector in Dubai and worldwide. The new district will see DIFC surge in scale to accommodate over 42,000 companies, a workforce exceeding 125,000, and more than one million square feet of space dedicated to future technologies and AI. It will also offer state-of-the-art spaces for business, innovation, education, and residential living. DIFC is the pulsing heart of Dubai’s economy and the bridge connecting East and West. It is the nexus of investment and innovation.”

His Highness praised the transformation of the financial services industry in Dubai since DIFC opened in 2004, and commended DIFC’s leadership for their commitment to driving a new era for global finance and positioning Dubai as a world-leading financial and investment destination.

A ceremony held on site in Zabeel, adjacent to the existing DIFC Gate District, marked the public launch of the DIFC Zabeel District development. The ceremony was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE and President of DIFC; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; and H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee, along with several senior officials.

His Highness was welcomed at the site by Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC; Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority; members of the Higher Board of Directors of DIFC; and senior officials of the DIFC Authority, the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) and DIFC Courts.

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, “DIFC Zabeel District is a testament to our unwavering commitment to the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to foster a comprehensive financial ecosystem conducive to innovation that integrates infrastructure with financial regulations to drive growth. This development further enhances Dubai’s ability to lead financial sector transformation in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which aims to double the emirate’s economy by 2033 and solidify its position as one of the world’s top four financial centres.”

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum added, “DIFC Zabeel District is a new, strategic step in DIFC’s journey, and a launchpad for a new era of innovation and progress in global finance. This development is key to accommodating the rapid growth of global financial and tech firms, and affirming our commitment to ensure an agile business environment that sets new benchmarks of financial excellence and drives economic growth in Dubai and the UAE.”

DIFC’s legacy of more than 20 years of success in facilitating trade and investment flows into Dubai was highlighted at the ceremony, represented by the theme ‘Tomorrow Begins Here’, outlining the journey of DIFC from its launch in 2004 to its remarkable progress as a global finance hub with world-class infrastructure and governance.

The ceremony offered a complete visualisation of the future of DIFC Zabeel District, which is set to double DIFC’s capacity to more than 42,000 businesses and a workforce of over 125,000.

Essa Kazim commented, “This expansion will redefine the financial industry in the MEASA region and fast-track DIFC’s contribution to Dubai’s economic growth. As a powerful growth partner, innovation engine, regulatory innovator, and business enabler, DIFC Zabeel District will create unparalleled opportunities for businesses and entrepreneurs. It will firmly entrench Dubai’s position as a global financial leader and as a launchpad for the future of finance.”

Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority, said, “By bolstering Dubai’s global competitiveness through the DIFC Zabeel District, DIFC lays the foundations of the next era of global finance. The expansion will be a magnet for financial services expertise and global talent. DIFC Zabeel District will set a new benchmark for integrating work and wellbeing, creating a destination where professional excellence and quality of life reinforce each other. As a thriving community of creators, innovators, and financial forerunners, it will power the next 20 years of growth.”

The DIFC Zabeel District expansion marks a bold new chapter for future technologies, with over 1 million sq.ft. being allocated to the world’s largest innovation hub and world’s first purpose-built AI Campus.

Tripling in scale, the Innovation Hub will anchor Dubai’s digital economy ambitions, along with a pioneering AI Campus. The facilities are being custom designed to meet the future needs of over 6,000 businesses and 30,000 tech specialists, enabling breakthroughs in AI development and commercial innovation. Complementing this, the District will include a Gaming & Immersive Technologies Hub to establish Dubai as a powerhouse for next generation gaming, simulation, and digital content creation.

In line with Dubai’s ambitious Education 33 (E33) strategy, DIFC will be positioned as the UAE’s leading hub for further education, and a leading global destination for higher education by attracting world class universities ranked among the top 25 in the QS World University Rankings.

The DIFC Academy will grow ten-fold to 370,000 sq.ft. creating a capacity for 50,000 learners annually.

The expansion will also feature a first-of-its-kind art pavilion deepening DIFC’s standing as Dubai’s home to art and culture. Specific sites will be designed for landmark pieces of art and architecture.

The DIFC Zabeel District will offer a mix of commercial and residential spaces anchored from a central boulevard, a conference centre, hotels, upscale retail offerings, and cutting-edge technology infrastructure.

The community’s uniquely curated open spaces will be filled with abundant levels of greenery and thriving biodiversity, underpinning healthier working, living and social connections. The design philosophy of the expansion revolves around fostering connectivity and easily accessible integrated living. Connected to the existing DIFC Gate District by a signature bridge, the new expansion will form a seamless continuation of DIFC’s institutional and urban fabric.

Consisting of six phases, DIFC Zabeel District is expected to welcome the public in 2030 with the masterplan expected to be complete in 2040. Work is now underway to prepare the first phase. The district’s prime location provides exceptional connectivity to key landmarks and infrastructure, whilst an integrated, continuous loop will promote wellness and connectivity. The expansion will facilitate access to futuristic transport.

Through meticulous urban planning including enhancements by the RTA to provide easy access, iconic architectural design, and deep commitment to sustainability, the DIFC Zabeel District provides a vibrant and inclusive hub for innovation, collaboration, creativity, excellence and growth.

DIFC is currently the region’s only financial centre operating at scale across all business sectors. At the heart of this vision is a distinct identity, positioning DIFC Zabeel District as a dynamic destination for both investors and Dubai residents.