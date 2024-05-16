Riyadh: Saudi Red Sea Authority (SRSA), the official regulator of Red Sea coastal tourism, has said in a press release that it issued the first three licenses to operators of tourist marinas, including Al-Ahlam Marina in Jeddah and Jazan, and Red Sea Marina in Jeddah.



This is done as per SRSA's mandate, which enables it to issue licenses and permits for marine tourism activities, thus supporting the development of a thriving coastal tourism sector, in line with Saudi Vision 2030.



According to the release, this step aims to establish operational and technical procedures for marinas, improve the quality of services provided to tourists and visitors, preserve the marine environment and promote sustainability, regulate the marine watercraft operating model, and facilitate coastal tourism. These efforts align with the objectives of SRSA.



SRSA conducted field visits to tourist marinas in Jeddah, Jazan, Al Laith, and Yanbu to provide technical, administrative, and consultative support for granting licenses to marina operators. The visits were also intended to verify compliance with international standards and assess the readiness of facilities to accommodate local and international visitors.



"The field visits by SRSA also included several substantial improvements to tourist marinas, following the standards and requirements set by SRSA, which were implemented by the private sector as a strategic partner and an active contributor to the development of the coastal tourism sector in Saudi Arabia," said the release.



The issuance of these new licenses marks "a significant step" in the development of coastal tourism in the Kingdom. It demonstrates SRSA's dedication to facilitating navigational and marine tourism activities by creating a secure and favorable environment for local and international visitors, to make the Red Sea "a leading global tourist destination".