KUWAIT CITY - Kuwait is advancing its tourism sector with 30 ongoing projects aimed at revitalizing domestic tourism, expanding recreational activities, and creating new cultural and entertainment destinations, an official source revealed.

The projects are being implemented and supervised by the Kuwait Municipality, the Ministry of Information, the Tourism Projects Company, and other relevant authorities, the source said. They are part of a broader government strategy to diversify the national economy and attract visitors, in line with a new tourism map and national vision.

Work is underway across a wide range of initiatives, including waterfronts, beaches, heritage sites, markets, and cultural facilities. Key coastal projects include the Al-Jahra Corniche, a five-kilometer stretch from Green Island to Masnat Al-Shaab, Al-Messilah Beach, Balajat Beach, and Al-Shuwaikh Beach. These developments aim to convert the coastline into public spaces suitable for tourism, outdoor events, and family recreation.

Market and heritage site improvements are also a priority. Projects include the rehabilitation of Al-Mubarakiya Market, the Friday and Birds Market, the Central Tents Market in Al-Jahra Governorate, the Red Palace Village, and the Heritage Village on Abdullah Al-Ahmad Street. Reconstruction efforts are also underway in areas damaged by the Al-Mubarakiya fire. The plan seeks to preserve Kuwait’s heritage while upgrading service infrastructure and organizational efficiency.

Entertainment projects under the Tourism Projects Company cover Green Island, Al Khiran Park, Sabah Al Ahmad Sea City, and the third phase of Al Shaheed Park. Winter Wonderland Kuwait, now in its fourth season, spans over 129,000 square meters and features more than 70 rides and attractions. Additional projects include Keyland, Luna Park, Active Arena Funaitees, and developments in the Hessa District.

Cultural and educational initiatives complement the tourism strategy, including the Peace Palace Museum, Kuwait National Museum, the educational, cultural, and entertainment center on Abdullah Al-Ahmad Street, as well as art and e-sports exhibitions, sports tournaments, seasonal events, and concerts aimed at attracting diverse audiences.

Looking ahead, the Tourism Projects Company is planning two major projects valued at approximately 500 million Kuwaiti dinars: one on Failaka Island and another at the Entertainment City site in the Doha area west of the capital. These projects are currently in the preparation and qualification stages.

The source emphasized that the strategy aims to move Kuwait’s tourism development from individual projects to an integrated system combining entertainment, culture, environment, and the creative economy. The plan also seeks to streamline visitor entry and leverage private sector capabilities in the development and operation of tourism and entertainment facilities.

