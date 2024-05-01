Kuwait red crescent society provides 75,000 meals to health sector in Gaza

Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) provided 75,000 hot meals to Gaza healthcare sector on Tuesday, including food parcels and meats to all areas, in support the steadfastness of the Palestinian people and in cooperation with (WAFA) Foundation for Development in Palestine.

Muhaisen Atawneh, WAFA Director General and the relief project implementer, told KUNA that several meals were distributed in the Gaza Strip, including provisions for doctors and healthcare workers at various hospitals.

These included the Kuwaiti Hospital in Rafah, the Nasser Complex, The European Hospital in Khan Yunis, and Shuhada Al-Aqsa Hospital in the central area of the strip.

Atawneh also confirmed that hot meals will continue to be distributed to doctors for a full month due to food shortages resulting from the ongoing war in Gaza, extending support to the northern areas of the strip as well.

Atawneh also reported that 22 tons of meat were distributed to North Gaza, along with 10,000 food parcels distributed to all governorates, in addition to tons of medicines and medical devices were delivered to hospitals.

WAFA, also in cooperation with KRCS has provided "Iftar meals" throughout the holy month of Ramadhan. (end) wab.arg.ahs

