The European Union (EU) has given initial approval to connect power grids of Iraq and Turkey, the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity said. The Ministry said in a statement that the EU approval was required since Turkey’s grid is connected to the EU.

The statement said the Minister of Electricity, Adel Karim, spoke to his Turkish counterpart to accelerate the work on the interconnection. It added that Iraq has completed all work related to transmission lines and substations necessary for linking its grid to Turkey’s power grid.

Iraq suffers from chronic electricity shortage due to damage caused to the energy sector during the war, making it heavily reliant on gas imports from neigbouring Iran.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)