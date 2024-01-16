Iraq has issued its first permit for a local company to build a power plant to serve nearby industries and homes, the official Iraqi news agency INA said on Tuesday.

The Investment Commission in Diyala Governorate, Northeast of the capital Baghdad, issued the license for a 30-megawatt (MW) plant, INA reported.

“It is Iraq’s first permit to the private sector to build a power plant with Turkish know-how…the plant will be built in coordination with the Electricity Ministry,” the agency said without identifying that company.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

