The Iraqi Cabinet has authorised the Ministry of Electricity to proceed with the $480 million Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract for the Al Dora Thermal Power Plant rehabilitation project.

The approval, excluding supervision and monitoring services, is part of a broader effort to reactivate the long-stalled project, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s office.

In return, the contractor will waive its claim to a sovereign payment guarantee of $808.345 million previously issued by the Ministry of Finance, the statement said.

It said the contract is exempt from government procurement rules under the Federal Budget Execution Law and Government Contract Execution Instructions (No. 2 of 2014).

The project involves rehabilitation and modernisation of the Dora Thermal Power Plant in Baghdad. Global Energy Monitor wiki reports the plant's capacity as 886 megawatts (MW).

In December 2024, Iraq Business News had reported that Iraq's Minister of Electricity, Ziyad Ali Fadel, met with a delegation from US and UK-headquartered Ethios Energy to expedite the rehabilitation project.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

