Iraq will supply gas from its Akkas field in Al-Anbar to a power plant under construction in its largest province with a generation capacity of 1,640 megawatts (MW), an official has said.
The field, which contains over 5 trillion cubic feet of proven gas deposits, will be developed by Ukraine’s Ukrezemresurs Company under a contract awarded by the Iraqi Oil Ministry last week.
Phase 1 will produce 100 million cubic feet of gas per day (mcf/d) while phase 2 will add nearly 400 mcf/d, according to the Ministry’s Undersecretary Izzat Sabir.
“There is a plan to supply 100 mcf/d of gas from Akkas field to the power station,” Sabir told the official Iraqi News Agency on Tuesday.
The power plant in the Western Al-Anbar Governorate is expected to be completed at the end of 2025, officials said.
(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)
