A Chinese company will build a 350 megawatts (MW) thermal power station in Iraq’s Nineveh Governorate as part of an oil-for-projects agreement signed by the two countries five years ago.

The plant will boost Nineveh’s total power generation to around 1,075 MW, according to its Governor Abdul Qadir Al-Dakheel.

“The project is designed to expand power production in the Governorate to cater for its needs…Phase 1 of the project will be launched shortly,” Dakheel told the official Iraqi News Agency at the weekend without naming that firm.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

