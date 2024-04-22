PHOTO
A Chinese company will build a 350 megawatts (MW) thermal power station in Iraq’s Nineveh Governorate as part of an oil-for-projects agreement signed by the two countries five years ago.
The plant will boost Nineveh’s total power generation to around 1,075 MW, according to its Governor Abdul Qadir Al-Dakheel.
“The project is designed to expand power production in the Governorate to cater for its needs…Phase 1 of the project will be launched shortly,” Dakheel told the official Iraqi News Agency at the weekend without naming that firm.
(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)
Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.