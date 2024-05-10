Egypt’s annual core inflation rate recorded 31.8% in April 2024, compared to 33.7% in March, the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) announced in a press release on May 9th.

The monthly core consumer price index (CPI) inflation recorded 0.3% last April, compared to 1.7% in the same month of 2023 and 1.4% in March 2024, the CBE highlighted.

The data also showed that the annual headline inflation rate registered 32.5% in April, compared to the recorded annual rate of 33.3% in March.

On May 9th, the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) announced that Egypt's annual headline inflation declined to 31.8% in April, versus 33.1% in March.

