Muscat – Oman Water and Wastewater Services Company (OWWSC) has implemented two water projects in the wilayat of Seeb. The first project links the Barka-Seeb transmission line, while the second expands the water distribution network in Mabelah 7.

Elaborating on the water transmission line from the desalination plant in Barka to Seeb, Younis al Zakwani, project manager, said that the work was completed in a period of eight months. “Close to 3,500 city residents will benefit from the project. Using a 1,000mm diameter pipeline, water from the desalination plant is pumped to distribution networks in the wilayat of Seeb,” Zakwani stated.

He informed that the 18km pipeline supplies approximately 100,000m3 of water per day, which is equivalent to more than 26mn gallons.

Hilal al Riyami, who is working on the water distribution network expansion project in Mabelah 7, said, “Implementation of this project was necessary in order to cope with the population growth. This was possible with the increase in capacity of the Barka Desalination Plant. The project was executed in 15 months.”

Riyami informed that 646 residential project have been connected to the network, running a total length of 23km, supplying water to around 3,500 city residents. “The number of residential units connected to the network is expected to increase to 1,000 in the coming month.”

