MUSCAT: Dr Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidy, Chairman of the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ), sponsored the inauguration of Wadi Jurf and Wadi Saay protection dams projects and the government berth at Port of Duqm , which was attended by several governmental and private sector representatives.

Eng Ahmed bin Ali bin Issa Akaak, Acting CEO of SEZAD, said the project to protect SEZAD fell within the scope of protection from flood risks and drainage of surface water resulting from potential rainfall, thereby offering the maximum protection for large projects, facilities, and local residents. The dam lakes were designed to accommodate the storage of about 50 million cubic metres of water and secure its access to the sea through drainage channels that was created earlier.

Akaak explained that SEZAD celebrates also the completion of the infrastructure works at the government berth in Duqm Port, which is roughly one kilometre long and is divided into two areas — one designated as a berth for Military authorities and the other for civil uses. There are gates and roads separating each area from the other.

Wadi Jurf dam is roughly 19.4 metres tall and 1600 metres long. Its base is about 100 metres wide, and its thickness gets thinner as it gets higher, ending in an 8-metre-wide dam body at the top. The dam lake has an estimated storage capacity of 32.8 million cubic metres of water.

Wadi Saay Dam has a height of approximately 16.4 metres, a length of 3665 metres, and a base width of 100 metres. The intended capacity of the dam lake was 17 million cubic metres of water.

The flood protection system in Duqm includes 3 channels to discharge surface water in a safe way from dams to the sea: Wadi Dangert channel, Wadi Jurf dam channel, and Wadi Saay dam channel.

The drainage channels have been thoughtfully chosen and planned to align with the wadis' surface runoff as well as the volume of flow from the dams and sub-wadis that empty into the main wadis beneath the dams and the three channels. The Wadi Dangart canal is 11 km long and varies in width from 40 metres at its highest point to 100 metres at its seaward outlet. The Wadi Saay channel is approximately 9 km long and 320 metres wide at its confluence with the Jurf channel.

Flowing from the west, the Jurf Channel collects the waters of Wadi Ashnan, Wadi Jurf, and a few tiny valleys and reefs west of SEZAD before emptying into the sea. The channel stretches approximately 12 kilometres in length and 450 metres width at its widest point, which is at the mouth on the shore of the Duqm Sea, to 750 metres.

The government berth project at the Port of Duqm includes a berth for government agencies divided into 5 zones distributed for government uses and facilities, including the Royal Yachts, the Royal Navy of Oman, the Coast Guard of the Royal Oman Police, the Sultan’s Special Force, and the fifth zone designated for civil, commercial, and tourist uses. The project also includes a security gate for the administration, housing, and maintenance workshops. Boats, related equipment and firefighting systems in addition 2 helipad for helicopters.

