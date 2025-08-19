Jazeera Airways has announced an exclusive "Buy 1 Get 1 Free" promotion, making it more affordable for passengers to turn their long-awaited trip into a reality.

From August 18 to 24, travellers can book any one-way or round-trip flight on the entire Jazeera Airways network and receive a second ticket completely free. You can travel anytime between September 1 and December 15 and there is no limit to the number of tickets one can book.

Paul Carroll, Chief Commercial Officer, Jazeera Airways said: "At Jazeera Airways, we believe that incredible travel experiences should be accessible to everyone. Our Buy 1 Get 1 Free offer isn't just a deal — it's a way to unlock new destinations and make travel more affordable. Now, you can explore a new city or revisit a favorite place with a friend or family member, all while getting double the value for your money. We're excited to help our customers share more adventures and explore more of the world for less."

"This limited-time offer applies to our popular Light fare, providing unbeatable value for money. It's the perfect option for those traveling light, with the flexibility to add extras like checked baggage, preferred seating, in-flight meals or packages at a special 60% off to suit their needs," Carroll said.

The deal can be availed with the promo code J9B1G1 at checkout on the Jazeera Airways website or mobile app.