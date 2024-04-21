Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman’s total electricity generation recorded an increase of 14.1 percent to reach 2,609.3 gigawatts per hour by the end of January 2024, compared to 2,287.2 gigawatts per hour during the same period last year.

Statistics issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) showed that the governorates of North and South Al Batinah and Al Dhahirah recorded a total generation of 1,660.1 gigawatts per hour until the end of January 2024.

Total production in Muscat Governorate decreased by 114.3 percent until the end of January 2024, reaching 1.7 gigawatts per hour, and in Dhofar Governorate, it fell by 2.0 percent, reaching 297.2 gigawatts per hour.

The total electricity generation in the North and South Al Sharqiyah Governorates increased by 30.5 percent until the end of January 2024, reaching 627.9 gigawatts per hour, while the total generation in the Al Wusta Governorate decreased by 93.5 percent, reaching 1.4 gigawatts per hour. In the Musandam Governorate, the total electricity generation increased by 14.2 percent, recording 24.4 gigawatts per hour.

Statistics indicated that the Sultanate of Oman’s net electricity generation until the end of January 2024 increased by 17.7 percent to reach 2,608.2 gigawatts per hour.

On the other hand, statistics showed that the total amount of water produced in the Sultanate of Oman increased by 1.8 percent to reach about 42.18 million cubic metres by the end of January 2024, compared to 41.42 million cubic metres in the same period in 2023.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).