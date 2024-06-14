Oman Electricity Transmission Company (OETC), the Gulf country’s grid operator, currently has 17 transmission projects in the design phase, according to its latest five-year Annual Transmission Capability Statement.

Out of the total of 41 transmission projects slated for the 2024-2028 period, 17 are in the design phase.

A crucial project in the design phase is the North-South Interconnector Phase-2, which will extend the transmission system from Duqm Industrial to Dhofar 400/132kV Grid station along with Shaleem grid station and with Phase 1, will form the Oman National Grid.

The five-year statement lists a total of 41 transmission projects in various stages of implementation from 2024 to 2028 within the Main Interconnected System (MIS) and Dhofar System (DTS). Most of the projects are designed to increase the transmission system capacity to meet the future growth in demand, connect new generation and rural areas, and meet the Transmission Security Standard.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.