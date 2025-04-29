Nama Power and Water Procurement Company (NPWP), Oman’s state-owned power and water procurer has invited request for proposals (RFPs) from consultants to study the prospects for developing the Hot Springs Geothermal Project.

The selected bidder will be responsible to conduct a feasibility assessment of the geothermal energy potential in specific pre-identified locations within the area between Wilayat Fanja and Al Ansab (Wilayat Bousher) in the first phase. The study components include resource assessment, economic and environment feasibility and strategic development plan, according to a LinkedIn post by NAMA.

Oman is exploring geothermal energy as a sustainable reliable energy source to complement solar and wind energy, enhance grid stability and strengthen Oman’s energy mix, the post said.

Tender documents are available until 6 May 2025 and 22 May 2025 is the submission date.

(Writing by Sowmya Sundar; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.