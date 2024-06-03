Muscat – The Authority for Public Services Regulation (APSR) has decided to reduce electricity charges for the residential category (basic account) during the summer months.

For the month of May, the reduction varies from 5% to 15%, while for June, July and August, it ranges from 10% to 20% depending on the segment of users.

APSR also announced fixing the price of electricity consumption per unit for 2024 as the same as last year. ‘This is done with the aim of alleviating the severity of the rise in electricity bills during the summer months due to increase in temperatures, which leads to a rise in electricity consumption,’ the authority stated.

It directed electricity distribution companies to calculate the reduced rates starting from May to August. ‘APSR will follow up with the companies to implement the reduced rates.’

For May, consumers in the first segment – from 0-4,000kW – will receive a 15% reduction in the value of bills, while consumers in the 4,001-6,000kW segment will see their bills slashed by 10% and those in 6,001kW and more segment will get a discount of 5% of the bill value.

During the months of June, July and August, users in first segment will get a discount of 20%, 15% in the second segment and 10% of invoice value in the third.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

