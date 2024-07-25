Muscat: In collaboration with the Foreign Ministry, Oman Post has announced launch of document attestation services, providing greater convenience for personal and commercial document verification.

The Oman Post said in an online statement that document attestation is a critical process for confirming the authenticity of original documents.

Through this, Oman Post offers customers multiple options to access this service.

Document attestation services are temporarily stopped at the Foreign Ministry.

They can now visit selected branches of Oman Post to complete their document authentication transactions.

In addition, Oman Post has launched an online service that allows customers to fill out an application and upload the documents needing authentication through a dedicated link on their website.

This new online feature aims to streamline the process and reduce the time and effort required for document verification.

Oman Post is also introducing a collection and delivery service to further enhance customer convenience.

Customers can have their documents picked up from their location or the nearest branch, authenticated, and then returned to them, ensuring a seamless and efficient experience.

With these new features, Oman Post continues to prioritise customer satisfaction and service efficiency in document authentication.

Those who want to attest documents online, visit https://www.omanpost.om/attestation-services

