Muscat: The Authority for Public Services Regulation (APSR) has published electricity tariffs applicable to residential and large non-residential customers, as well as electricity connection and supply fees.

The issuance of the Cost-Reflective Tariff Regulation and the Approved Tariff Regulation for Electricity Connection and Supply follows approvals by Eng Salim bin Nasser al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals, and Chairman of the Authority’s Board.

The Authority clarified that the newly issued tariffs are consistent with current applicable rates, and have been published to meet legal requirements, ensuring transparency and providing clarity to subscribers and operators regarding tariff implementation.

Cost-Reflective Tariff Regulation: This regulation applies to non-residential subscribers whose annual electricity consumption exceeds 100 megawatt-hours. The tariffs are reviewed and determined annually by the Authority in coordination with relevant stakeholders. Additionally, the regulation permits the issuance of supplementary rules to guide its implementation.

Approved Tariff Regulation for Residential Electricity: The regulation outlines electricity tariffs for residential subscribers based on their consumption and account type:

(A) Primary Account Tariffs:

• 14 Baisa per kWh for consumption up to 4,000 kWh.

•18 Baisa per kWh for consumption between 4,001 and 6,000 kWh.

• 32 Baisa per kWh for consumption exceeding 6,000 kWh.

(B) Additional Account Tariffs:

• 22 Baisa per kWh for consumption up to 4,000 kWh.

• 26 Baisa per kWh for consumption between 4,001 and 6,000 kWh.

• 32 Baisa per kWh for consumption exceeding 6,000 kWh.

Tariffs for Non-Residential and Agricultural Categories:

(A) Non-Residential Subscribers:

• A flat rate of 25 Baisa per kWh applies across all consumption levels

(B) Agricultural and Fisheries Subscribers

• 12 Baisa per kWh for consumption up to 3,000 kWh.

• 16 Baisa per kWh for consumption between 3,001 and 6,000 kWh.

• 24 Baisa per kWh for consumption exceeding 6,000 kWh.

The introduction of these regulations underlines the Authority’s commitment to enhancing transparency, balancing the interests of service providers and subscribers, and ensuring the sustainability of Oman’s Subscribers can opt for one of the following tariff structures:

1. A variable tariff based on the cost-reflective structure.

2. A fixed seasonal tariff (summer and winter) based on load levels.

3. A fixed non-seasonal tariff (applicable year-round) based on load levels.

The regulation defines non-residential use as electricity consumption for purposes such as government, commercial, industrial, and tourism activities, regardless of whether the property is designated residential or non-residential.

The cost-reflective tariff will be calculated using the following formula. Cost-reflective tariff = Wholesale electricity supply cost + Transmission cost + Distribution cost + Supply cost/

Exceptions to the standard tariff structure may be made for specific non-residential categories, subject to approval by the Council of Ministers.

By the end of December each year, the APSR will publish detailed calculations of the tariffs for the following year. This will include the breakdown of costs for the Oman Power and Water Procurement Company, the Oman Electricity Transmission Company, and other licensed electricity distributors and suppliers. The information will be made available on the APSR website or other designated platforms.

