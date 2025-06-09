MUSCAT- Prominent Omani firms are among a total of 12 local and international consortiums that have been qualified by the Ministry of Finance to compete for the government’s prestigious contract to develop and operate the Oman Business Platform (OBP) project – a vital government e-services platform - via the Public Private Partnership (PPP) route.

In the fray at this stage of the competitive bidding process are consortiums led by: Al Madina, Bahwan CyberTek, Bahwan Engineering, Business Gateways, NELTA, Nortal, PwC, Quilix, Solutions by STC (Saudi Telecom Company), SSL Software Systems, Tata Consultancy Services and World CloudTurksat.

They were shortlisted from among a total of 30 companies that sought to prequalify for this first-ever initiative to build and operate a digital hub designed to deliver seamless, efficient, and integrated government services.

The Ministry of Finance, in its exclusive capacity as the orchestrator of PPP projects, is overseeing the procurement process on behalf of the project owner, the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP). The project is one of several flagship initiatives unveiled under the latter’s Digital Transformation Programme 2021-25.

Launched originally as a One-Stop-Shop in 2003, the Oman Business Platform has undergone a succession of upgrades and enhancements – technological and qualitative – to serve as the government’s principal digital vehicle for engagement with investors and the wider business community.

“The Oman Business Platform plays a crucial role as the central hub for business registration data in Oman, serving over 50 million records and supporting more than 36 government and private entities. This platform is vital for ensuring smooth e-government services across the country. On an average day, it handles 250,000 web service requests, processes 10,639 tasks and supports more than 50 online services and licensing-related services,” the Ministry of Finance explained in a backgrounder on the initiative.

The successful vendor will be granted a 7-year contract (extendable by 1+1 year renewal periods) to operate the platform against a payment structure that includes “both a fixed component and one or more variable components possibly related to platform revenue growth and/or transaction volume growth”.

The Platform Operator will be required to enhance the platform’s capability to deliver seamless, efficient, and integrated government services. “As a digital hub for the community, the platform's enhancements will prioritise user engagement and streamlined service delivery. The vision includes refining user interfaces and improving backend systems to ensure a responsive and accessible digital environment for all users, ranging from local Omani businesses to international investors and the general public,” the Ministry of Finance added.

In the next stage of the procurement process, the qualified contestants will be invited to submit proposals outlining their respective strategies for building and operating the platform. An award is anticipated before the end of this year.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

