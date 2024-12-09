Nama Power and Water Procurement (PWP), the single buyer of power and water for all Independent Power Plants (IPP) and Independent Water and Power Plants (IWPPs) in the Sultanate of Oman, has initiated tendering process to build new gas and solar power plants with a total capacity of 2.68 gigawatts (GW).

Gas power plants

On 5 December 2024, PWP issued a public notice inviting developers and developer consortiums to submit an Expression of Interest (EOI) for the development of two new gas-fueled power projects with a combined capacity of 2,400 megawatts (MW.)

The independent power projects (IPP), utilising combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) technology, will be developed under a build, own and operate (BOO) model to supply electricity to the Main Interconnected System (MIS) grid.

The deadline for the submission of the EOI is 19 December 2024 to prj.misfah (at) omanpwp.nama.om and misfah.ipp (at) synergyconultingifa.com. The last date for submission of clarification requests is 12 December 2024.

The Request or Proposal (RFP) tender is expected in the first quarter of 2025 with bid submissions and contract award by the third quarter of 2025 and the execution of project agreements likely by the fourth quarter of 2025.

An early generation capacity of 1,700 MW is expected to be made available in the second quarter of 2028 with full operations scheduled to start in the second quarter of 2029.

The final tendering strategy whether developers will be required to submit bids for both the IPPs or individually will be clarified in the RFP stage

The project advisers are:

Lead, Financial and Commercial Adviser: Synergy Consulting IFA

Legal Adviser: DLA Piper

Technical Adviser: Fichtner

Solar PV power plant

PWP has also issued a Request for Qualification (RFQ) for developers for the 280 MW Al Kamil Solar IPP, its fourth solar photovoltaic (PV) project, located at Al Kamil Wal Wafi in South Al Sharqiyah governorate.

The last date for purchase of RFQ documents is 16 December 2024, and the submission deadline is 3 February 2025 by 10.00 am.

The RFQ was issued on 2 December 2024. PWP has specified that it is for developers and excludes Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contractors.

The solar power plant will be developed over a land area of 3.2 million square metres at an estimated investment of 85 million Omani rials ($221 million).

It is expected to start commercial operations in the fourth quarter of 2027, and generate around 863 gigawatthours (GWh) of clean energy annually.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)



Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.