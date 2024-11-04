Muscat – Muscat Lightings is thrilled to announce the launch of a dedicated Opple section at our flagship Al Khuwair showroom. This new section showcases state-of-the-art smart products, the latest wiring devices, and electrical accessories, enhancing our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions to our valued customers.

We are particularly excited to introduce the Modern Edge to Edge Switches from Opple, now exclusively available at Muscat Lightings. These innovative switches boast a remarkable 30-year warranty and feature ASP shield sockets, specifically engineered to prevent accidental electric shocks, providing enhanced safety for children. Built with anti-flaming PC material capable of withstanding temperatures up to 850°C, providing superior safety and deformation resistance. Unique features include up to 16A high-capacity switches with red copper and silver-coated mechanism parts, offering stronger current carrying capacity and durability, up to 40,000 on/off cycles. These switches are available in four striking colors i.e. white, gold, grey, and the newly introduced matt black, and also feature a fluorescent indicator for easy visibility in the dark.

Our showrooms feature dimmable and tunable Smart Magnetic Track Lights, as well as smart switches that can be effortlessly controlled from any device or phone. Additionally, Opple offers an extensive yet largest collection of high-quality strip lights, downlights, spotlights, and floodlights, all with up to 5 years warranty and a lifespan of up to 30,000 hours.

Muscat Lightings, the leading and the largest stockist of branded lighting products in the Sultanate of Oman, is dedicated to offering best prices and robust after-sales support. Our spacious showrooms feature dedicated parking spaces, prayer areas for both ladies and gents, a children’s play area, and washrooms, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable shopping experience for all our customers.

