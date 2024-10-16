Suhar: In a landmark move towards creating more inclusive public spaces, Al Batinah North Municipality, in partnership with the Al Noor Association for the Blind, launched the first of its kind walkway in Oman that is designed specifically for the blind.

This initiative, celebrated on 'White Cane Day' in Hambar Park in the Wilayat of Suhar, marks a significant step in empowering the visually challenged people by providing them with a safe, accessible environment for physical activity and mobility to relax in free spaces.

The walkway, spanning one kilometre, is equipped with Braille maps and other essential accessibility features, ensuring that individuals with visual difficulties can navigate the space independently and confidently safely.

The launching was attended by Mohammed bin Sulaiman al Kindi, Governor of Al Batinah North, along with various officials, government representatives, and members of the local community.

In his opening remarks, Al Kindi emphasised the importance of empowering the blind and ensuring their active participation in all aspects of life. He highlighted that true blindness lies not in the loss of sight but in the absence of insight and determination.

Al Kindi noted that the blind people possess remarkable abilities to contribute creatively to society, underscoring the need for continuous efforts to make public facilities more accessible to people with disabilities.

He also stressed that the collaboration between governmental and private institutions, along with community involvement, is key to empowering the blind. The Governor assured attendees that Al Batinah North will continue to work on initiatives that improve the quality of life for individuals with disabilities and encourage their full engagement in society.

The event also included an exhibition showcasing tools and technologies that assist the blind, such as white canes and mobility — enhancing devices. Visitors had the chance to learn about the latest innovations designed to support the visually impaired in their daily lives, receiving a positive response from attendees.

Mohammed bin Ismail al Balushi, Head of the Al Noor Association for the Blind in Al Batinah North, praised the initiative, stating, “This collaboration marks a significant step in empowering the blind community and enhancing their independence. The walkway is a model for future projects that prioritise the needs of this group, and we hope to see more initiatives that strengthen the autonomy of the blind.”

This project shows the governorate’s commitment to improve the quality of life for people with disabilities and reflects a broader effort to create public spaces that cater to the diverse needs of the community. It also showcases how is the will aura of Suhar can be the first healthy smart city in Oman.

