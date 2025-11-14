MUSCAT: Nama Water Services (NWS), under the umbrella of the Nama Group, has initiated a significant public-private partnership (PPP) tender, inviting local, regional, and international consortia to submit applications for the Request for Qualification (RFQ) for two major sewage treatment plant (STP) projects.

This strategic move aligns directly with the Sultanate of Oman's objective to expand private sector participation in critical infrastructure and advance the goals set forth in Oman Vision 2040. The procurement marks a crucial step in enhancing the nation's water infrastructure capacity and operational efficiency.

The twin projects involve the development and long-term operation of the Al Ansab STP (Phase III) and the Al Amerat STP (Phase II). The scope requires not only the expansion of capacity but also the long-term operation and maintenance of both the new facilities and the existing assets.

Specifically, the Al Ansab STP is set for an expansion of approximately 82,000 cubic metres per day increasing its total capacity from 125,000 to around 207,000 cubic metres per day.

On the other hand, the Al Amerat STP will be expanded by about 36,000 cubic metres per day, raising its capacity from 18,000 to 54,000 cubic metres per day. The combined scale of these expansions underscores a substantial commitment to meeting the growing water demand across the Sultanate of Oman.

NWS has confirmed that the projects will be procured under a Build-Own-Operate-Transfer (BOOT) model. This comprehensive framework will task the chosen private partner with the full lifecycle management, covering design, financing, procurement, operation, and maintenance of the new infrastructure, alongside taking over the long-term operation of the pre-existing assets.

The BOOT model is favoured globally for major infrastructure developments as it effectively transfers design, construction, and operational risks to the private sector, ensuring high standards of delivery and efficiency over a prolonged contractual period.

Interested developers, operators, and consortia are required to register to receive the official RFQ documents. This RFQ signals a robust pipeline of investment opportunities in Oman’s utility sector for the foreseeable future.

