Sembcorp Salalah Power & Water Company (SSPWC), a subsidiary of Singapore-headquartered Sembcorp, announced on Friday that it has been awarded a new 10-year Power and Water Purchase Agreement (PWPA) in Oman.

The PWPA was awarded by Nama Power and Water Procurement Company (Nama PWP), the main procurer of power and water capacity and output in the Sultanate.

The new agreement will commence from 4 April 2027, following the expiry of the current 15-year PWPA on 3 April 2027, the parent company said in a press statement.

Under the new PWPA, the contracted capacity of the Salalah Independent Water and Power Plant is 465 megawatts (MW) of power per hour and 15 million imperial gallons (68,190 cubic metres) of water per day.

Financial details weren't disclosed but Sembcrop said the PWPA ensures continued offtake under mutually agreed commercial terms and strengthens long-term revenue visibility.

The plant, which is developed, owned and operated by SSPWC, comprises a gas-fired combined cycle power plant and a reverse osmosis seawater desalination plant.

Sembcorp has a portfolio of over one gigawatt (GW) of energy assets in Oman, comprising gas and renewable energy.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

