Four companies are participating in the project to resolve water stagnation in the Muscat Governorate.

The technical bid was opened on April 21, while the priced bid will be unveiled on April 27.

Muscat Municipality (MM) had floated a tender to appoint a qualified and experienced contractor to carry out design and construct drainage works to resolve flooding, stormwater drainage, and water stagnation problems in Muscat Governorate.

The project area will include the Wilayats of Al Amerat, Seeb, Bausher, Muscat, Muttrah, and Quriyat.

The scope of work will include on-call/emergency drainage works.

Upon award of the contract, a design and construct execution Program will be developed to execute the drainage works for each Wilayat based on allocated budgets.

The on-call/emergency drainage works shall be executed to resolve drainage problems during rains and complaints from locals, which will be directed by the Muscat Municipality or local municipalities and may be required to be executed on a 24x7 basis and during night hours and on weekends and holidays.

The works shall be as teams and separately for each wilayat.

The scope of the drainage works includes the construction of re-profiling of roads, stormwater drainage networks, unlined/lined ditches, pipe/box culverts, rigid pavement, slope protection, wadi channelization, reinstatement works, and utility protection/relocation.

The contractor will be required to take into account the provisions and requirements of the contract, Oman Highway Design Standards and Standard Specifications for Roads and Bridges Construction 2017, and tender documents.

It may be noted that nearly 45 percent of the areas in the capital are vulnerable to floods from wadis while another 20 percent is subject to coastal floods, according to experts concerned with the Greater Muscat masterplan.

The Ministry of Agricultural, Fisheries and Water Resources has been also working on the flood protection scheme in Muttrah.

