Iraq has terminated a contract with a group of French companies building a stadium in the Southern Dhi Qar Governorate due to a delay in executing the project, the official Iraqi Alsabah newspaper has reported.

Iraq awarded the Nasiriyah Olympic Stadium project, with an estimated cost of around 108 billion Iraqi dinars ($95 million), to a consortium of French firms nearly 7 years ago.

The project was supposed to be completed within 2.5 years but the contractors have executed only around 75 percent of the project, the paper said.

“The Youth and Sport Ministry has decided to withdraw the project from those companies due a long delay in execution.” The paper added.

The project includes the construction of a stadium with a seating capacity of 30,000 people and a 4-star hotel comprising 75 rooms.

Iraq said last week it has started enforcing tougher rules to tackle persistent project delays, including seizing projects from failing contractors.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@refinitiv.com)

