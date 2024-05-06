Post-war expansion projects boosted Iraq’s oil refining production by nearly 360,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) in one year, the country’s Oil Minister was quoted on Monday as saying.

Hayan Abdel Ghani said nearly 150,000 bpd were added through expansion of refineries in North Iraq while such projects added around 70,000 bpd in the South and 140,000 bpd in the central Karbala province.

Officials said in 2023 refinery rehabilitation projects would boost the OPEC member’s production to 1.26 million bpd at the end of 2024 and capacity is expected to surge after the completion of new refineries.

