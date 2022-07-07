Oman Oil Marketing Company (OOMCO) and SOHAR Port and Freezone have signed a bunker license agreement for OOMCO to provide marine fuels to vessels visiting SOHAR Port and also at the anchorage area.

The bunker license will see Oman Oil Marketing Company operate the 10,000 metric tonne bunker barge MT ALPHA (IMO 9286451) to enhance the position of SOHAR Port as the port of choice in the region for vessel owners and operators requiring bunkering services by improving turnaround times and maintaining supply chain efficiency.

The bunker barge is capable of supplying all low Sulphur fuel-compliant marine fuels, in line with IMO 2020. Fuels available will include Very Low Sulphur Fuel Oil (VLSFO) 0.5 per cent and Low Sulphur Marine Gas Oil (MGO) 0.1 per cent and High Sulphur Fuel Oil (HSFO) 3.5 per cent at delivery rates up to 1,000 m3 per hour.

Tarik al Junaidi, Chief Executive Officer of Oman Oil Marketing Company commented, “We are very pleased with the performance of our bunker equipment and team, and we look forward to utilizing our capability and resources to supply SOHAR Port and Freezone with high quality bunker fuels that meet the highest international standards and specifications. We believe that this service provides a significant stimulus for further growth for both SOHAR Port and Freezone and OOMCO as we further consolidate our position as the leading marketer and distributor of multi-sector fuel in Oman and regionally. This bunker license represents an important joint effort to work together to further boost Oman’s logistics sector and contribute to the national economic diversification efforts.” Omar bin Mahmood al Mahrizi, Chief Executive Officer of SOHAR Freezone CEO, DCEO SOHAR Port, said, “SOHAR is located close to some of the world’s busiest shipping lanes. The need to serve these ships at SOHAR Port in a quick and efficient manner in order to allow them to continue on their journey and meet transportation deadlines is highly important to help ensure the integrity of global supply chains and strengthen the position of SOHAR as an integrated logistics hub with great connectivity to major shipping lines globally. We have been very pleased with the quality, safety and speed of the service offered by OOMCO and we are delighted to continue this relationship by working together. This will serve to strengthen Oman’s shipping and logistics sector as demand for high-quality and regulatory-compliant bunker fuels increases in the future.” The bunker fuel market in the Middle East and Africa region is expected to grow at more than 12 per cent during the period of 2022-2025. By offering convenient bunkering services to even the world’s largest cargo ships, SOHAR Port and Freezone will be able to serve the needs of the global shipping market, attract further investment and support Oman’s journey to becoming a world class international logistics hub.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).