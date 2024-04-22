Technip Energies announced on Monday that it has been awarded an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract by TotalEnergies and OQ for the Marsa LNG bunkering project in Sohar, Oman.

The EPC contract covers a natural gas liquefaction train with an LNG production capacity of 1 Mtpa (million tonnes per annum), the company said in a press statement.

Technip Energies didn’t disclose the specific contract value but the press statement categorised the award as ‘substantial’ in the €500 million and €1billion of revenue range.

The plant will use electric-driven motors instead of conventional gas turbines and will be powered by renewable electricity from a planned nearby solar farm which will cover 100 per cent of the annual power consumption of the LNG plant, the statement said, adding that the LNG produced will be used as a marine fuel to reduce the shipping industry’s carbon footprint.

Arnaud Pieton, CEO of Technip Energies, commented, “TotalEnergies and OQ’s progressive Marsa LNG project is an example of how we can decarbonize the LNG value chain by powering its production with renewable energy and using it as a marine fuel to reduce emissions linked to maritime transportation.”

The Marsa LNG project is an integrated complex developed by TotalEnergies (80 percent) and OQ (20 percent), and is intended to be one of the lowest greenhouse gases (GHG) intensity LNG plants ever built worldwide.

Last month, a JV of Technip Energies, JGC and NPCC was awarded the EPC contract for ADNOC’s low-carbon LNG project in Al Ruwais Industrial City, Abu Dhabi.

