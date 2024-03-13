ADNOC’s low-carbon liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Al Ruwais Industrial City will use electric-driven motors instead of conventional gas turbines and be powered by nuclear energy, a press statement issued by Technip Energies said.

The French company leads the joint venture - TJN RUWAIS JV - with JGC and NPCC, which was recently awarded the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for the project by ADNOC.

The plant, with a total production capacity of 9.6 Mtpa, is set to be the first LNG export facility in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region to run on clean power, making it one of the lowest-carbon intensity LNG plants in the world, the statement noted.

(Writing by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

