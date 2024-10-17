Iraq intends to add Kazakhstan to the list of its gas suppliers to power its mushrooming electricity facilities pending the completion of major projects to develop its own gas resources, an Iraqi official has said.

The plan is expected to be included in the 2025 power strategy to be presented by the Electricity Ministry to Parliament to avert any fuel shortages, said Ali Shadad, a spokesman for the Parliament’s Oil and Gas Committee.

“We have been informed that the Electricity Ministry is going to Kazakhstan to finalize a contract to supply Iraq with nearly 20 million cubic metres (MCM) of gas,” Shadad was quoted on Thursday as saying by the official Iraqi news agency.

Iraq signed a MoU with Turkmenistan in 2023 for the supply of gas after it reported sudden shortage of gas imports from Iran due to financial reasons.

Iraq, OPEC’s second largest oil producer, has been heavily reliant on Iranian gas as most of massive natural gas deposits of more than 3.5 trillion cubic metres have remained undeveloped because of the war.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

