Kuwait’s Heavy Engineering Industries and Shipbuilding Company (Sofon) said on Wendsday it has been awarded a public contract for maintenance works at Mina Abdulla Oil Refinery with a value of 2.07 million dinars ($6.8 million)

Sofon said in a local bourse statement that the contract, awarded by the state-owned Kuwait National Petroleum Company, includes replacement of amine regenerator tower, reboiler shells and associated piping with upgraded metallurgy in the Amine Regenerator Unit at the refinery

“We have received a letter of award for this tender,” the Company said, adding that it would provide more infornation to the Bourse Authority.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.