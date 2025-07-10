Iraq announced on Wednesday the start of construction works for the expansion of 30,000 barrels per day (bpd) Najaf Refinery, located in Najaf.

The project, formally launched by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani on Wednesday, will increase the refinery's processing capacity by 70,000 bpd to 100,000 bpd.

Scheduled for completion in eight months, the project encompasses a Linear Alkylbenzene (LAB) plant, which is an intermediate used in the production of detergents, plant for producing liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) derivatives, a feedstock for polypropylene, a industrial fat blending facility, and

hydrotreatment units for diesel and kerosene to produce jet fuel.

Earlier on Monday, the Iraqi Prime Minister had launched $800 million Al-Diwaniyah Refinery Expansion Project.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

