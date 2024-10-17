Arab Finance: The Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi has reviewed the ongoing activities of the Dutch oil giant Shell and the Malaysian energy company Petronas in Egypt, as per a statement.

This came during a meeting with the Country Chair for Shell Egypt Dalia El Gabry and CEO of Petronas Egypt Hany Esmat.

During the meeting, Badawi discussed both company’s plans to develop the 10th phase of West Deltas’s gas production project.

He also followed up on the procedures of developing the project’s 11th phase in the same region.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).