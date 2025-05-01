Kuwaiti-listed Heavy Engineering Industries and Ship-building Company (HEISCO) said on Thursday it has won a contract for vessel dry-docking services.

The contract, awarded by state-owned Kuwait Oil Company (KOC), has a value of 4.9 million Kuwaiti dinars ($16 million), HEISCO said in a bourse disclosure statement.

The contract involves “provision of dry-docking services for KOC marine vessels, the statement said.

“HEISCO has received a letter of award for the tender from KOC,” it said, adding that the contract’s financial impact would be announced later.

