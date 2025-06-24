Morocco is planning to construct pipelines to connect its planned liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal on the Mediterranean at a cost of $700 million.

The pipelines will link the terminal in Nador city with an existing pipeline connecting Morocco to Spain and industrial zones in Mohammedia and Kenitra cities, said Leila Benali, Morocco’s Minister of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development.

She told Morocco’s parliament on Monday that the Ministry has filed an expression of interest for the terminal project and that the deadline for receiving responses from companies will end on 23 July.

“The cost of the project to build a pipeline network to connect the terminal in Nador to the Morocco-Europe pipeline and those two industrial cities is expected to exceed $700 million,” the Minister said.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

