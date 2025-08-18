Iraq has shortlisted two companies to implement a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) at the Khor Al-Zubair port in Basra for importing liquefied gas to generate electricity, the Oil Ministry said.

In a weekend statement, the Ministry noted that a third bidder withdrew after its revised offer—below 500 million standard cubic feet per day—was rejected while its proposal to operate two separate storage and regasification platforms was dismissed by the Iraqi Ports Company.

Six firms had been invited to bid with proposals reviewed by specialised technical committees.

The Ministry’s Diwani Order Committee will issue a final decision at its next meeting, it said, adding that all procedures are subject to ministerial oversight.

As part of the preparations, the ministry affirmed that the South Gas Company and the Oil Projects Company completed two strategic pipelines: a 40-kilometre, 42-inch line from Khor al-Zubair, near Basra, to the Shatt al-Arab regulator, finished in June, and a 45-km line from Al-Mahmoudiyah, south of Baghdad, to the Bismayah power plant, now ready to receive imported gas.

The project forms part of Iraq’s broader strategy to address chronic electricity shortages.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.