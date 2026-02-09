The Iraqi Ministry of Oil said its new refineries are now operating at full capacity, increasing national production of white oil products and enabling exports that meet international fuel standards.

Adnan Mohammed Hamoud, Undersecretary for Refining Affairs at the Ministry of Oil, told the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that Salah al-Din Refinery/3 and North Refinery/2 with 70,000 barrels per day (bpd) capacity each within the Al-Sumoud (Baiji) Refinery Complex, and Karbala Refinery (140,000 bpd) have reached 100 percent utilisation.

The ministry has also commissioned advanced fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) units in Basra and gasoline hydrotreating units in Kirkuk, according to Hamoud. These units support the production of higher-grade fuel products.

He said the new capacities has enabled Iraq to produce white fuels - gasoline, kerosene and gas oil - compliant with Euro 5 specifications and to move from domestic consumption toward exports.

Hamoud added that the hydrotreating and gasoline improvement unit at the Al-Sumoud (Baiji) Refinery Complex is expected to be inaugurated in the coming days, which will further increase national production capacity.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

