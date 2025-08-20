Bahrain - His Majesty’s representative for humanitarian work and youth affairs and Bapco Energies chairman Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa witnessed the signing of a strategic energy concession agreement between the Oil and Environment Ministry and Bapco Energies – the integrated energy group leading the transformation of Bahrain’s energy sector – with EOG Resources Bahrain Awali, a subsidiary of US company EOG Resources specialised in crude oil and natural gas exploration.

The signing ceremony was attended by Oil and Environment Minister and Special Envoy for Climate Affairs Dr Mohammed Bin Daina; Bapco Energies Group CEO Mark Thomas; a delegation from EOG Resources led by Joseph Korenek, EOG Resources International president; and a number of officials from both sides.

Shaikh Nasser affirmed that the signing of this agreement represents an important step in implementing the National Energy Strategy, noting that its provisions will combine Bapco Energies’ national vision with the global expertise of EOG Resources, paving the way for new opportunities in oil and gas exploration, contributing to comprehensive national development, and supporting long-term energy security.

The agreement builds on the partnership announced in January this year, following high-level meetings between Shaikh Nasser and EOG Resources, with the co-operation focusing on evaluating opportunities for oil and gas exploration and development in Bahrain.

EOG chairman and chief executive Ezra Y Yacob expressed his pleasure at the opportunity to assess Bahrain’s resource potential, stressing that the company looks forward to working with Bapco Energies to enhance the productive capacity of the sector.

The partnership underscores Bapco Energies’ role in fostering strategic alliances that enable the development of Bahrain’s natural resources.

