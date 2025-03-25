Arab Finance: Rashid Petroleum Company (Rashpetco) and Burullus Gas Company plan to increase the daily production capacity of natural gas to 320 million cubic feet in fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, Chairman Mohamed Samir announced.

This marks an increase from an average production of 222 cubic feet of natural gas in FY 2023/2024.

Samir’s remarks came during the general assembly of Rashpetco and Burullus Gas to approve the amended investment budget for FY2024/2025 and the new budget for FY2025/2026.

On his part, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi highlighted the importance of including new natural gas wells within the tenth phase of the West Delta Deep Marine (WDDM) development area in the production map and their connection to the national natural gas network.

The two companies placed the tenth phase wells of the WDDM development project on the production map, with three wells achieving a daily production rate of 160 million cubic feet of gas and 2,000 barrels of condensates, according to Samir.

The drilling of the eleventh phase for gas development and production in the WDDM commenced before mid-January, just days after the completion of the tenth phase.

Three more wells will be drilled and put on the production map, with a daily rate of 150 million cubic feet of gas and 1,500 barrels of condensate.

Samir noted that the drilling of the first two wells had been completed, adding that the third quarter (Q3) of this year is expected to witness the first gas production from this phase.

