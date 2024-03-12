ADNOC has issued a Limited Notice to Proceed (LNTP) for early engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) activities to a joint venture, led by France’s Technip Energies, with Japan’s JGC Corporation and local National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC) for its low-carbon liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Al Ruwais Industrial City, Abu Dhabi.

ADNOC said on Tuesday that the Final Investment Decision (FID) for the project, set to be the first LNG export facility in the Middle East and North Africa region to run on clean power, is expected this year.

Once completed, Ruwais LNG project will consist of two 4.8 million metric tonnes per annum (mmtpa) LNG liquefaction trains with a total capacity of 9.6mmtpa and is set to more than double ADNOC’s LNG production capacity, from 6mmtpa to around 15mmtpa.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.