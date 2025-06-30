Arab Finance: Misr Fertilizers Production Company (MOPCO) announced it has started gradually restarting its plants following the resumption of natural gas supply, as per a disclosure on June 29th.

The company referenced its earlier disclosure dated June 15th, 2025, regarding the impact of the disrupted gas supply on its operations.

MOPCO confirmed that with gas flow restored, plant operations are now being resumed in phases.

Abu Qir Fertilizers and Chemicals Industries Company (ABUK) also made the same sentiment.