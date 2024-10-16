Kuwait’s Combined Group Contracting Company (CGC) said on Wednesday that its subsidiary in Saudi Arabia has won a sub-contract for civil works at gas processing facilities in the Gulf Kingdom.

The Company said in a bourse statement that the contract has a value of around 150.78 million Saudi riyals ($40 million).

The contract covers “civil works and construction at gas processing plants in Saudi Arabia,” the statement said, adding that the main project is carried out by one of the leading contractors in the Middle East.

It did not provide further details apart from saying it would provide more information about the contract later.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

