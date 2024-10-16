Algerian energy company Sonatrach and Norwegian climate mitigation consultancy ICA-FINANCE have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to explore cooperation opportunities in areas of mutual interest supporting greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction initiatives.

ICA-FINANCE supports oil and gas companies to identify, develop, finance and implement projects aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions from existing operations. Its services also cover project financing, and sales of emission reductions as carbon credits.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

