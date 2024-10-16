SINGAPORE: Marine fuel sales at the United Arab Emirates' Fujairah dipped to a three-month low in September, latest data showed, largely led by a sharp drop in high-sulphur marine fuel volumes.

Sales volumes at the world's third-largest bunker port, excluding lubricants, totalled 614,929 cubic metres (about 609,000 metric tons) in September, showed Fujairah Oil Industry Zone (FOIZ) data published by S&P Global Commodity Insights.

Some cargo-loading delays slowed overall bunker lifting activities last month, market sources said. The sales volume was down 6.3% from August and 2.2% from September last year.

High-sulphur fuel sales fell 21.9% month-on-month to about 146,000 cubic metres, while total low-sulphur bunker sales including residual fuels and marine gasoils were little changed at 469,000 cubic metres.

The weaker high-sulphur sales emerged amid a narrower Hi-5 spread <FO05-380SGMc1>, which is the premium of VLSFO over 380-cst high sulphur fuel.

From more than $180 a ton in early September, the spread narrowed to less than $135 into mid-September, before steadying between $140 and $150 into late-September, based on LSEG's prompt-month data. <FO05-380SGMc0>

The market share of low-sulphur bunkers widened to 76% in September, while that of high-sulphur bunkers narrowed to 24%.

Fujairah bunker sales by month, in cubic metres, excluding lubricants:

Month Total Sales M-o-M Y-o-Y Jan-24 674,632 2.4% 6.6% Feb-24 633,436 -6.1% 10.7% Mar-24 700,918 10.7% 25.2% Apr-24 638,960 -8.8% 7.1% May-24 615,462 -3.7% -0.8% Jun-24 610,765 -0.8% 0.9% Jul-24 621,679 1.8% -5.7% Aug-24 656,034 5.5% -3.2% Sep-24 * 614,929 -6.3% -2.2%

Monthly bunker sales by grade, in cubic metres:

Month 180cst LSFO 380cst LSFO 380cst HSFO MGO LSMGO Lubricants Jan-24 341 436,604 207,124 122 30,441 4,372 Feb-24 1,000 407,799 192,753 210 31,674 4,420 Mar-24 924 463,245 198,273 321 38,155 5,171 Apr-24 742 434,918 171,841 634 30,825 3,734 May-24 464 422,659 163,893 61 28,385 4,592 Jun-24 1,088 428,138 149,951 216 31,372 4,792 Jul-24 1,411 411,366 177,349 241 31,312 4,204 Aug-24 845 432,003 187,002 227 35,957 4,450 Sep-24 * 901 440,168 146,131 194 27,535 4,689

Data source: Fujairah Oil Industry Zone data published by S&P Global Commodity Insights

(1 cubic metre = 6.29 barrels)

(1 metric ton = 6.35 barrels for fuel oil)

(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)