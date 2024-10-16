PHOTO
SINGAPORE: Marine fuel sales at the United Arab Emirates' Fujairah dipped to a three-month low in September, latest data showed, largely led by a sharp drop in high-sulphur marine fuel volumes.
Sales volumes at the world's third-largest bunker port, excluding lubricants, totalled 614,929 cubic metres (about 609,000 metric tons) in September, showed Fujairah Oil Industry Zone (FOIZ) data published by S&P Global Commodity Insights.
Some cargo-loading delays slowed overall bunker lifting activities last month, market sources said. The sales volume was down 6.3% from August and 2.2% from September last year.
High-sulphur fuel sales fell 21.9% month-on-month to about 146,000 cubic metres, while total low-sulphur bunker sales including residual fuels and marine gasoils were little changed at 469,000 cubic metres.
The weaker high-sulphur sales emerged amid a narrower Hi-5 spread <FO05-380SGMc1>, which is the premium of VLSFO over 380-cst high sulphur fuel.
From more than $180 a ton in early September, the spread narrowed to less than $135 into mid-September, before steadying between $140 and $150 into late-September, based on LSEG's prompt-month data. <FO05-380SGMc0>
The market share of low-sulphur bunkers widened to 76% in September, while that of high-sulphur bunkers narrowed to 24%.
Fujairah bunker sales by month, in cubic metres, excluding lubricants:
|
Month
|
Total Sales
|
M-o-M
|
Y-o-Y
|
Jan-24
|
674,632
|
2.4%
|
6.6%
|
Feb-24
|
633,436
|
-6.1%
|
10.7%
|
Mar-24
|
700,918
|
10.7%
|
25.2%
|
Apr-24
|
638,960
|
-8.8%
|
7.1%
|
May-24
|
615,462
|
-3.7%
|
-0.8%
|
Jun-24
|
610,765
|
-0.8%
|
0.9%
|
Jul-24
|
621,679
|
1.8%
|
-5.7%
|
Aug-24
|
656,034
|
5.5%
|
-3.2%
|
Sep-24 *
|
614,929
|
-6.3%
|
-2.2%
Monthly bunker sales by grade, in cubic metres:
|
Month
|
180cst LSFO
|
380cst LSFO
|
380cst HSFO
|
MGO
|
LSMGO
|
Lubricants
|
Jan-24
|
341
|
436,604
|
207,124
|
122
|
30,441
|
4,372
|
Feb-24
|
1,000
|
407,799
|
192,753
|
210
|
31,674
|
4,420
|
Mar-24
|
924
|
463,245
|
198,273
|
321
|
38,155
|
5,171
|
Apr-24
|
742
|
434,918
|
171,841
|
634
|
30,825
|
3,734
|
May-24
|
464
|
422,659
|
163,893
|
61
|
28,385
|
4,592
|
Jun-24
|
1,088
|
428,138
|
149,951
|
216
|
31,372
|
4,792
|
Jul-24
|
1,411
|
411,366
|
177,349
|
241
|
31,312
|
4,204
|
Aug-24
|
845
|
432,003
|
187,002
|
227
|
35,957
|
4,450
|
Sep-24 *
|
901
|
440,168
|
146,131
|
194
|
27,535
|
4,689
Data source: Fujairah Oil Industry Zone data published by S&P Global Commodity Insights
(1 cubic metre = 6.29 barrels)
(1 metric ton = 6.35 barrels for fuel oil)
(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)