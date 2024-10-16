SINGAPORE: Marine fuel sales at the United Arab Emirates' Fujairah dipped to a three-month low in September, latest data showed, largely led by a sharp drop in high-sulphur marine fuel volumes.

Sales volumes at the world's third-largest bunker port, excluding lubricants, totalled 614,929 cubic metres (about 609,000 metric tons) in September, showed Fujairah Oil Industry Zone (FOIZ) data published by S&P Global Commodity Insights.

Some cargo-loading delays slowed overall bunker lifting activities last month, market sources said. The sales volume was down 6.3% from August and 2.2% from September last year.

High-sulphur fuel sales fell 21.9% month-on-month to about 146,000 cubic metres, while total low-sulphur bunker sales including residual fuels and marine gasoils were little changed at 469,000 cubic metres.

The weaker high-sulphur sales emerged amid a narrower Hi-5 spread <FO05-380SGMc1>, which is the premium of VLSFO over 380-cst high sulphur fuel.

From more than $180 a ton in early September, the spread narrowed to less than $135 into mid-September, before steadying between $140 and $150 into late-September, based on LSEG's prompt-month data. <FO05-380SGMc0>

The market share of low-sulphur bunkers widened to 76% in September, while that of high-sulphur bunkers narrowed to 24%.

Fujairah bunker sales by month, in cubic metres, excluding lubricants:

Month

Total Sales

M-o-M

Y-o-Y

Jan-24

674,632

2.4%

6.6%

Feb-24

633,436

-6.1%

10.7%

Mar-24

700,918

10.7%

25.2%

Apr-24

638,960

-8.8%

7.1%

May-24

615,462

-3.7%

-0.8%

Jun-24

610,765

-0.8%

0.9%

Jul-24

621,679

1.8%

-5.7%

Aug-24

656,034

5.5%

-3.2%

Sep-24 *

614,929

-6.3%

-2.2%

Monthly bunker sales by grade, in cubic metres:

Month

180cst LSFO

380cst LSFO

380cst HSFO

MGO

LSMGO

Lubricants

Jan-24

341

436,604

207,124

122

30,441

4,372

Feb-24

1,000

407,799

192,753

210

31,674

4,420

Mar-24

924

463,245

198,273

321

38,155

5,171

Apr-24

742

434,918

171,841

634

30,825

3,734

May-24

464

422,659

163,893

61

28,385

4,592

Jun-24

1,088

428,138

149,951

216

31,372

4,792

Jul-24

1,411

411,366

177,349

241

31,312

4,204

Aug-24

845

432,003

187,002

227

35,957

4,450

Sep-24 *

901

440,168

146,131

194

27,535

4,689

Data source: Fujairah Oil Industry Zone data published by S&P Global Commodity Insights

(1 cubic metre = 6.29 barrels)

(1 metric ton = 6.35 barrels for fuel oil)

(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)