Iraq has extended bidding for new oil concessions for 15 days with the aim of attracting more companies, an Oil Ministry spokesman has said.

Asim Jihad said bidding has been extended at the instructions of Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani while he was visiting the US.

“Bidding for new oil sites within the fifth and sixth licensing rounds has been extended by 15 days,” Jihad told the official Iraqi News Agency.

Iraq had been due to open bids on 27 April amidst strong completion from foreign companies for 30 new oil sites across Iraq.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

