The UAE-based Dana Gas PJSC, the largest private sector natural gas company in the region, on Friday said production at the Khor Mor facility in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq has been restored to normal levels following the recent drone attack.

The facility’s daily production output capacity now exceeds 500 million standard cubic feet (MMscf) of gas, 1,100 metric tons (MT) of LPG and 15,000 bbl of condensate, the company said in a regulatory disclosure on ADX where it is listed.

The Sharjah-based company had suspended its operation at the site following an April 26 drone attack, which hit a condensate storage tank at it Khor Mor site, resulting in four fatalities, along with eight employees of its contractors suffering minor injuries.

The Khor Mor gas field is estimated to contain over 7 trillion cubic feet of natural gas reserves, according to official data.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

