US-based Gecko Robotics and Abu Dhabi-based Al Masaood Energy announced on Tuesday a multi-year contract with ADNOC Gas to utilise Gecko’s industrial robots and AI-powered data platform across ADNOC Gas sites for predictive maintenance.

The contract has an estimated ceiling of $30 million, Gecko Robotics said in a press statement.

Gecko’s wall-climbing robots use specially designed sensor payloads that build sophisticated digital maps of critical assets. Gecko software platform, Cantilever, takes that data and combines it with operational data to allow for precision repairs and preventive maintenance.

The work also includes a new model for predictive maintenance that allows for inspections of some critical assets to happen while they are on-line.

During the initial pilot phase of the partnership, studies indicated that Gecko’s solutions were found to increase coverage of assets by 99.6 percent and increase efficiency by more than 93 percent over manual processes. The lack of scaffolding, a key part of the manual inspection process, was also projected to reduce Lost Time Injury (LTI) rates by 33 percent.

Last year, Gecko Robotics announced the opening of its new international headquarters in the UAE under the Ministry of Economy’s NextGenFDI programme.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.