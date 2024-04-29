Iraq’s Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani has constituted a specialised team comprising representatives from four ministries: Planning, Electricity, Oil, and Finance, in addition to the Prime Minister's Advisory Commission (PMAC) to update the OPEC’s member’s national energy strategy.

A statement issued by his office said the team has been mandated to review the energy sector’s needs and ensure the sustainability of project funding to prevent delays.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Al-Sudani emphasized that the updated strategy should reduce the financial burden imposed by the energy sector on state funds. Additionally, it should ensure integration of energy projects to optimise the energy system, guaranteeing gas supply for gas-fired power plants upon completion, the availability of gas transmission pipelines from oil fields, and the readiness of power plants to utilize this gas.

The specialized team will coordinate with relevant ministries and planning ministry-appointed consultant KBR to deliver an updated strategy report.

The meeting also addressed the finalization of pipelines essential for transporting gas produced in the West Qurna field and integrating it into the national gas grid within six months.

In December 2023, Italy’s SICIM was awarded a $619 million Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract for a flared gas processing facility in the West Qurna 2 oilfield.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.